Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Purchases 150,000 Shares

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 5,608,306 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $3,869,731.14.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,480. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $8.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 269,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 177,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 39,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on STSA shares. Jonestrading lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

