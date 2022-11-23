Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday.
Saul Centers Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BFS traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 35,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,044. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.13. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
