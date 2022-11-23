Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday.

Saul Centers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 35,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,044. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.13. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Saul Centers Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Saul Centers by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Saul Centers by 25.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Saul Centers by 968.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

