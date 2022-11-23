Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 3,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 150,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday.

Sculptor Capital Management Trading Down 6.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,066,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,649 shares of company stock valued at $969,437. 27.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 462,475 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $3,432,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 215.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 239,683 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $1,874,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after buying an additional 154,783 shares in the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Stories

