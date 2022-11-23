Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lessened its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. SEA comprises 0.0% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,368,654,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 58.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,129 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 18.7% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,283 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $267,125,000 after purchasing an additional 673,302 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its holdings in SEA by 66.7% in the first quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 3,500,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $419,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. China Renaissance decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.97. 71,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,956,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $307.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

