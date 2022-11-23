Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) Insider Acquires £2,716 in Stock

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Get Rating) insider Brett Lance Miller acquired 38,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,716 ($3,211.54).

LON:SSIF traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8 ($0.09). 188,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,412. Secured Income Fund Plc has a one year low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 23.50 ($0.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 23.53%. This is a positive change from Secured Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

