Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Takes $2.07 Million Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 255,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. Marqeta accounts for 0.1% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 11.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marqeta by 48.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 37.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Marqeta by 1,350.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 436,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 406,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Trading Up 2.0 %

MQ stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.57. 45,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,374,912. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35.

MQ has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

