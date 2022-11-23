Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Takes $75,000 Position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDAW)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDAW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

MSD Acquisition Price Performance

MSDAW remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,014. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

