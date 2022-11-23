SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Raised to $63.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.16. 3,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 104.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 790.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

