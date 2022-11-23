Serum Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last Week (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Serum has a total market capitalization of $32.55 million and approximately $59.43 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

