ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Decreased by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,710,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,879 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 4.5% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of ServiceNow worth $1,288,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $1,515,281,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after acquiring an additional 518,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,599,000 after acquiring an additional 238,765 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:NOW traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.68. 16,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,330. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $679.62. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $390.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,510 shares of company stock valued at $9,194,284 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.