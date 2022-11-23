Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.83. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Shanghai Industrial Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Shanghai Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.5152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 7.71%.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

