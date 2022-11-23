Shentu Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.19 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00004572 BTC on major exchanges. Shentu has a market capitalization of $65.88 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.82 or 0.08521623 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.03 or 0.00471983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,787.43 or 0.28958069 BTC.

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,217,904 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

