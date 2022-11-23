Siacoin Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $138.13 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,456.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00472143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00025778 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00119069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.31 or 0.00816138 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.98 or 0.00698657 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00240349 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,567,192,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.