SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $5.60

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.80. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 13 shares traded.

SIGNA Sports United Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

