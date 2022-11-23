Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Silgan Stock Up 1.1 %

SLGN opened at $52.29 on Friday. Silgan has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $52.71. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Silgan

See Also

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

