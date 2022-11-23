Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 13.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 418,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 572,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Singularity Future Technology Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18.

Get Singularity Future Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Singularity Future Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. develops solutions for interconnected AI networks in the revolutionized AI and Blockchain suppl management area and establishes crypto mining pools. The company also operates as logistics and ship management services company. It serves customers worldwide with its shipping logistics and agency needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Singularity Future Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singularity Future Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.