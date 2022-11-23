SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $48.35 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,413.83 or 1.00023944 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010639 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037572 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00041373 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006050 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021695 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00231765 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,872,822 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,134,872,822.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04359683 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,956,490.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

