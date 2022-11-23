SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Down 7.8%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.80 and last traded at $96.92. 4,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 295,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.12.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $296,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,713.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other SiTime news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $296,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,713.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,026 shares of company stock worth $500,167 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 517.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in shares of SiTime by 172.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth $41,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 34.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

