Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SVKEF stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.83. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

