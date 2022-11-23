Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Shares Up 8.7%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 101,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 336,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.10 target price on Skyharbour Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Skyharbour Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$54.72 million and a P/E ratio of 34.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.40.

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

