Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 291,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 337,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.10 price target on shares of Skyharbour Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Skyharbour Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.68 million and a P/E ratio of 34.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.40.

About Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

