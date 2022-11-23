Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) Shares Down 3%

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 148,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,724,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Smart for Life in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Smart for Life Trading Down 5.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Smart for Life

Smart for Life Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Smart for Life, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMFL Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Smart for Life at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.

Read More

