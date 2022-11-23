Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) Shares Down 3%

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 148,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,724,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Smart for Life in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Smart for Life Trading Down 5.2 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.
