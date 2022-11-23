SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Stock Price Up 7.4%

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) shares rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 2,118,225 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,717,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.58.

In other SOBR Safe news, Director J. Steven Beabout bought 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $32,266.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 323,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SOBR Safe in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SOBR Safe by 608.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SOBR Safe in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SOBR Safe during the 3rd quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SOBR Safe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,350,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOBR Safe, Inc develops non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification systems. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

