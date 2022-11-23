SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Stock Price Up 7.4%

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) shares rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 2,118,225 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,717,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
SOBR Safe Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at SOBR Safe
In other SOBR Safe news, Director J. Steven Beabout bought 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $32,266.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 323,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Institutional Trading of SOBR Safe
About SOBR Safe
SOBR Safe, Inc develops non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification systems. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SOBR Safe (SOBR)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for SOBR Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOBR Safe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.