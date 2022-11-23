Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SQM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE SQM opened at $97.14 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

