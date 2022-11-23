SOMESING (SSX) Tops One Day Volume of $1,918.58

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $57.71 million and approximately $1,918.58 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.05 or 0.08633479 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00471853 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,751.70 or 0.28950101 BTC.

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,885,739 tokens. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.