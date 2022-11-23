Sondrel (LON:SND) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.80

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 61.80 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.72), with a volume of 755259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.69).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The stock has a market cap of £52.60 million and a P/E ratio of 10.89.

Sondrel (Holdings) plc provides turnkey services for complex integrated circuit designs. It offers system on chip designs for the automotive, AI at the edge, 8K video, smart homes/smart cities, consumer devices, and wearables markets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

