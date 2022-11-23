S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $352.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.69.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

