SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Position Reduced by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. Western Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,536,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,157,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,683,000 after acquiring an additional 189,624 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 190,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $108.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.56.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.