SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,605 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $299,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSM opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $46.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57.

