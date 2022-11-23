Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Purchased by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up 3.0% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. 54,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,195. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

