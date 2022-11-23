ssv.network (SSV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.96 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. ssv.network has a total market capitalization of $114.57 million and $3.96 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ssv.network has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for $10.34 or 0.00063178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.00 or 0.08674265 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00469268 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,709.92 or 0.28791534 BTC.

ssv.network Token Profile

ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a secure and robust way to split a validator key for ETH staking between non-trusting nodes, or operators. A unique protocol that enables the distributed control and operation of an Ethereum validator. The key is split in such a way that no operator must trust the other to operate, a certain amount can go offline without affecting network performance, and no operator can take unilateral control of the network. The result is decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security for staking on EthereumSSV was first discussed in 2019 by Ethereum Foundation (EF) researchers Aditya Asgaonkar and Carl Beekhuizen in a theoretical paper focused on mechanisms to protect against potential modes of validator failure. Over the next year, the research group formed to include contributions from EF researcher Dankrad Feist, Collin Myers from Consensus, and Mara Schmiedt from Coinbase. In 2020, Blox Staking joined forces with the project team and a staking community grant was awarded from the EF to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration. Development efforts are led internally by Blox Staking, with many contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ssv.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

