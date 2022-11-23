Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 185,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,376,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Standard Lithium Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

