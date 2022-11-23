Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $42.47

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.47, but opened at $43.80. Steel Partners shares last traded at $43.36, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $948.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 229,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 70.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,774,000 after acquiring an additional 498,015 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

