Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Stelco Stock Performance

Shares of STLC traded up C$1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$30.20 and a 12 month high of C$56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STLC shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.98.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

