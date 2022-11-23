Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to C$16.50

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGO. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

EGO stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

