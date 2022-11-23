Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 23rd (AAL, ADI, ADSK, AEO, AFM, ALO, ALV, AMADY, AMDUF, AMP)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 23rd:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,400 ($40.20) to GBX 3,500 ($41.39). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. from $180.00 to $190.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $145.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $190.00 to $200.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $195.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $210.00 to $195.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $177.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $209.00 to $214.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $195.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $170.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $225.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $235.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $220.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $240.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $244.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $355.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $264.00 to $237.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $255.00 to $220.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $225.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $14.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $17.00.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($5.68) to GBX 530 ($6.27). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €32.00 ($32.65) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $90.00.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from €60.00 ($61.22) to €58.00 ($59.18).

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €61.30 ($62.55) to €63.60 ($64.90). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $290.00 to $330.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $219.00 to $233.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $23.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00.

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €140.00 ($142.86) to €130.00 ($132.65). Societe Generale currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,050 ($12.42) to GBX 1,200 ($14.19). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $106.00 to $90.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $100.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 640 ($7.57) to GBX 610 ($7.21).

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $20.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $8.50 to $11.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $80.00 to $85.00. Wedbush currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $80.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $319.00 to $272.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01).

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $120.00.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $169.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $200.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $270.00 to $200.00.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $92.00 to $109.00.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $184.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $615.00 to $741.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.10 ($1.12). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$7.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $219.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $214.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $225.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $164.00 to $230.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $240.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $219.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $205.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $175.00 to $200.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $44.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $143.00 to $153.00.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $9.30 to $8.90.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target raised by ATB Capital to C$13.00.

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $318.00 to $347.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from SEK 19 to SEK 32. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from €50.00 ($51.02) to €48.00 ($48.98). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $240.00 to $200.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,600 ($42.57) to GBX 3,400 ($40.20).

Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 3,870 ($45.76) to GBX 4,000 ($47.30).

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $119.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $4.00 to $3.30. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $136.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $112.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $120.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $136.00 to $143.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $171.00 to $177.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $194.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $160.00.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,020 ($12.06) to GBX 850 ($10.05).

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.50.

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.60.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €17.50 ($17.86) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.20 ($9.39) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 310 ($3.67) to GBX 380 ($4.49).

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $35.00.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from €41.00 ($41.84) to €37.00 ($37.76).

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €9.30 ($9.49) to €10.10 ($10.31). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$28.00 to C$36.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $39.00 to $36.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $50.00.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 560 ($6.62). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 560 ($6.62).

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $145.00 to $132.00.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $34.00.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79).

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,320 ($15.61) to GBX 1,470 ($17.38).

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €41.50 ($42.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $2.00.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its price target trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $4.00 to $2.60.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.70.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.10 to $4.40. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IQE (LON:IQE) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 45 ($0.53) to GBX 60 ($0.71). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 45 ($0.53) to GBX 60 ($0.71).

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $17.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $88.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $75.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $107.00 to $92.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $115.00 to $100.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $33.00.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $308.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 64 to SEK 65.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $37.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $261.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $288.00 to $310.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $82.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $89.00 to $84.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $90.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $117.00 to $90.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $102.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $88.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $80.00.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. to C$83.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target reduced by Tigress Financial from $240.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 330 ($3.90) to GBX 308 ($3.64).

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $50.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,400 ($40.20) to GBX 3,500 ($41.39).

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $770.00 to $855.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $20.00.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $13.00.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$24.00.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $65.00.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($67.40) to GBX 5,800 ($68.58).

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($67.40) to GBX 5,800 ($68.58). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $38.00 to $25.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $308.00 to $334.00.

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) had its price target boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 255 ($3.02) to GBX 265 ($3.13).

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $63.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $45.00.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €50.00 ($51.02) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 510 ($6.03).

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 145 ($1.71) to GBX 184 ($2.18).

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.50 to C$23.50.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $27.00 to $29.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $8.00 to $6.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $91.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00.

Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 42 to CHF 41.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $20.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,734 ($20.50) to GBX 1,816 ($21.47).

Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.80.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $19.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $84.00 to $96.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.10 to $11.40. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.50 to $45.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $43.00 to $36.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $39.00.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $37.00.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$175.00.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$166.00 to C$172.00.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €26.00 ($26.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $36.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $104.00 to $90.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $40.30 to $32.80. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $36.00 to $33.00.

