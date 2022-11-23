Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 23rd (AAL, ADI, ADSK, AEO, AFM, ALO, ALV, AMADY, AMDUF, AMP)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 23rd:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,400 ($40.20) to GBX 3,500 ($41.39). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. from $180.00 to $190.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $145.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $190.00 to $200.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $195.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $210.00 to $195.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $180.00 to $190.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $177.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $209.00 to $214.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $195.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $170.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $225.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $235.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $220.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $240.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $244.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $355.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $264.00 to $237.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $255.00 to $220.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $225.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $14.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $17.00.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($5.68) to GBX 530 ($6.27). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €32.00 ($32.65) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $90.00.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from €60.00 ($61.22) to €58.00 ($59.18).

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €61.30 ($62.55) to €63.60 ($64.90). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $290.00 to $330.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $219.00 to $233.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $23.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00.

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €140.00 ($142.86) to €130.00 ($132.65). Societe Generale currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,050 ($12.42) to GBX 1,200 ($14.19). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $106.00 to $90.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $100.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 640 ($7.57) to GBX 610 ($7.21).

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $20.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $8.50 to $11.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $80.00 to $85.00. Wedbush currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $80.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $319.00 to $272.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01).

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $120.00.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $169.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $200.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $270.00 to $200.00.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $92.00 to $109.00.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $184.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $615.00 to $741.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.10 ($1.12). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$7.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $219.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $214.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $225.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $164.00 to $230.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $240.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $219.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $205.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $175.00 to $200.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $44.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $143.00 to $153.00.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $9.30 to $8.90.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target raised by ATB Capital to C$13.00.

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $318.00 to $347.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from SEK 19 to SEK 32. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from €50.00 ($51.02) to €48.00 ($48.98). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $240.00 to $200.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,600 ($42.57) to GBX 3,400 ($40.20).

Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 3,870 ($45.76) to GBX 4,000 ($47.30).

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $119.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $4.00 to $3.30. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $136.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $112.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $120.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $155.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $136.00 to $143.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $171.00 to $177.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $194.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $160.00.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,020 ($12.06) to GBX 850 ($10.05).

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.50.

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.60.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €17.50 ($17.86) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.20 ($9.39) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 310 ($3.67) to GBX 380 ($4.49).

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $35.00.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from €41.00 ($41.84) to €37.00 ($37.76).

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €9.30 ($9.49) to €10.10 ($10.31). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$28.00 to C$36.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $39.00 to $36.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $50.00.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 560 ($6.62). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 560 ($6.62).

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $145.00 to $132.00.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $34.00.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79).

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,320 ($15.61) to GBX 1,470 ($17.38).

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €41.50 ($42.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $2.00.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its price target trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $4.00 to $2.60.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.70.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.10 to $4.40. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IQE (LON:IQE) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 45 ($0.53) to GBX 60 ($0.71). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 45 ($0.53) to GBX 60 ($0.71).

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $17.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $88.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $75.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $107.00 to $92.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $115.00 to $100.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $33.00.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $308.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 64 to SEK 65.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $37.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $261.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $288.00 to $310.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $82.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $89.00 to $84.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $90.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $117.00 to $90.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $117.00 to $90.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $102.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $88.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $80.00.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. to C$83.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target reduced by Tigress Financial from $240.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 330 ($3.90) to GBX 308 ($3.64).

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $50.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,400 ($40.20) to GBX 3,500 ($41.39).

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $770.00 to $855.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $20.00.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $13.00.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$24.00.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $65.00.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($67.40) to GBX 5,800 ($68.58).

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($67.40) to GBX 5,800 ($68.58). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $38.00 to $25.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $308.00 to $334.00.

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) had its price target boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 255 ($3.02) to GBX 265 ($3.13).

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $63.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $45.00.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €50.00 ($51.02) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 510 ($6.03).

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 145 ($1.71) to GBX 184 ($2.18).

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.50 to C$23.50.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $27.00 to $29.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $8.00 to $6.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $91.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00.

Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 42 to CHF 41.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $20.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,734 ($20.50) to GBX 1,816 ($21.47).

Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.80.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $19.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $84.00 to $96.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.10 to $11.40. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.50 to $45.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $43.00 to $36.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $39.00.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $37.00.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$175.00.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$166.00 to C$172.00.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €26.00 ($26.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $36.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $104.00 to $90.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $40.30 to $32.80. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $36.00 to $33.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.