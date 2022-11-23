StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $3.11 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

See Also

