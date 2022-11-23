StockNews.com Downgrades AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.69.

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

