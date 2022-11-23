StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 1.0 %
EBMT opened at $18.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $147.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eagle Bancorp Montana
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.