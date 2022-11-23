StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of SANW opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.12.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

