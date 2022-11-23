StockNews.com Lowers Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Hold

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Gold Fields stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,392,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,745,952. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

