StockNews.com Lowers KBR (NYSE:KBR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KBR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR opened at $51.34 on Friday. KBR has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46.

KBR Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 109.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 47,617 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 160,185.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

