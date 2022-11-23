StockNews.com Lowers Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) to Sell

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of LOB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. 208,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,384. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Diane Beth Glossman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,523.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,143,000 after purchasing an additional 223,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,376,000 after purchasing an additional 162,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 898,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 339,834 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

