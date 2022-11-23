StockNews.com Upgrades Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $46.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 61,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,613,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Further Reading

