StockNews.com Upgrades Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital restated a downgrade rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Sierra Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.17.

Sierra Wireless Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $28.83 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 4.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 262,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 3.6% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,211,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,013,000 after acquiring an additional 182,082 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 10.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

