STP Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.68 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. STP has a market cap of $55.33 million and $8.68 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STP alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,415.10 or 1.00023398 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010612 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00041269 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021738 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00232544 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000134 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.0315619 USD and is up 8.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $7,414,113.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.