Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Trading Up 16.7%

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Rating) was up 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 98,901 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 29,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$9.12 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

