Strong (STRONG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $164,359.41

Strong (STRONG) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Strong has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Strong token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.33 or 0.00026336 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $598,827.54 and approximately $164,359.41 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.73 or 0.08606092 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00467581 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,735.92 or 0.28688010 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.