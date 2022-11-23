Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after purchasing an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,016,000 after acquiring an additional 160,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Trading Up 0.9 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.49. 3,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,044. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.51. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

