Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.69

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.69 and last traded at $89.65, with a volume of 2266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.72.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.20 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $198,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

